A 370-year-old gold ring found by a Lichfield metal detectorist is set to be sold at auction.

Retired Guy Gordon, 56, found the ancient posy ring in May 2018.

It features the inscription ‘Fortunate If Favoured’ – and the former retail site manager said it certainly was a fortunate find.

“As far as we know it’s the only posy ring in existence with that inscription – the British Museum said there was no other ring bearing that message.

“I’ve been metal detecting for 44 years since the age of 13 and always wanted to find a posy ring.

“Most metal detectorists have a bucket list of finds they’d like to unearth and a posy ring was on mine.

“I was excited when I found it. It was buried about seven inches deep in the ground. The signal was low.

“I found it on pastureland in Warwickshire – I’ve discovered a lot of things, from bronze and stone age objects to modern jewellery, but this is the most romantic find I’ve ever made.”

Metal detectorist Guy Gordon