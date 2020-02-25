Streetlights and traffic signals in Lichfield are being powered by green energy sources, Staffordshire County Council has confirmed.

The authority said it had opted to make the switch in lighting as well as in its own businesses after declaring a climate emergency last year.

The council said the move to green sources had reduced the annual carbon usage by 24,000 tonnes.

Sources such as sun, wind, rain and geothermal heat are being used instead of fossil fuels as part of a new contract agreed by the county council.

Cllr Conor Wileman, cabinet support member for the environment said: