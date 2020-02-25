A series of guided tours are being organised in Lichfield.

The Visit Lichfield sessions will cover a range of topics, including:

Councillor Iain Eadie, cabinet member for tourism at Lichfield District Council, said:

“We are really pleased with our line-up of spring tours which has something for everyone. From the intrigues of saints to the women who have helped shape Lichfield, there is so much local history to find out.

“We hope plenty of families will book onto our Women’s History Tour on Mother’s Day so they can spend some quality time with their mothers celebrating women of the past and present.

“With the signs of spring on the way, the tours offer a gentle stroll through our picturesque city and parks, while finding out lots of interesting facts along the way.”

Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council