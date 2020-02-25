A series of guided tours are being organised in Lichfield.
The Visit Lichfield sessions will cover a range of topics, including:
- Pool Walk with St Chad exploring the history of the Midlands saints on 1st March.
- Cathedral Close learning about the buildings and inhabitants of the past on 8th March.
- Georgian Gems examining a key period in the city’s history.
- Women’s History Tour to mark Mother’s Day on 22nd March.
- Reading, Writing and Roaming literature tour on 29th March.
Councillor Iain Eadie, cabinet member for tourism at Lichfield District Council, said:
“We are really pleased with our line-up of spring tours which has something for everyone. From the intrigues of saints to the women who have helped shape Lichfield, there is so much local history to find out.
“We hope plenty of families will book onto our Women’s History Tour on Mother’s Day so they can spend some quality time with their mothers celebrating women of the past and present.
“With the signs of spring on the way, the tours offer a gentle stroll through our picturesque city and parks, while finding out lots of interesting facts along the way.”Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council
To find out more about the tours on offer, go to www.visitlichfield.co.uk/tours. To book visit the information desk at St Mary’s in the Market Square or call 01543 308924.