Plans have been submitted for a new camera to be installed in part of Lichfield city centre not covered by CCTV.

A review of the camera network by Lichfield District Council has revealed the need for the new equipment to cover the junction of Bird Street and Market Street.

A planning application is hoping to see the camera mounted on 10 Bird Street, which is currently home to the Viking E-Cigs shop.

A statement supporting the proposal said:

“The council have undertaken a full review of their CCTV monitoring service in line with their current operational requirements as well as a full technical review of their ageing systems with a view to potential upgrades of the CCTV scheme, removing the risk of equipment obsolescence and reducing their rising annual maintenance and revenue costs. “As part of these reviews, Lichfield District Council have identified the need to provide additional camera coverage to the junction of Market Street and Bird Street. “This additional camera location will provide much needed coverage of an area of the city that is not currently covered by existing camera positions.” Planning statement

The high definition camera will be installed around seven metres off the ground.

A matte black heritage-style bracket and camera is proposed.

Full details of the plan can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.