Rock sounds from across the decades will be on offer at a concert in Lichfield.

Three-piece group Gambler will be at The Feathers Inn on 7th March.

A spokesperson said:

“This is a top rock covers band, playing songs from Foo Fighters to Toto, Steeley Dan to Focus, Larry Carlton to U2 and so much more.” Spokesperson for The Feathers Inn

The gig starts at 9pm and admission is free.