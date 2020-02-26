Chasetown FC failed to move themselves further away from the danger zone after losing 2-1 to Newcastle Town in a relegation six-pointer.

The Scholars could not have wished for a better start though. With the snow starting to fall, Will Whieldon found himself with space inside the box to drill past the defender on the line inside the first two minutes.

The home side had plenty of long range efforts that were narrowly wide or over Joseph Slinn’s goal, but little that actually troubled the visiting number one.

Liam Kirton went close with two efforts, one which was deflected wide, and Josh Cooke was also inches over the crossbar.

Eventually, the visitors came into the game and deserved their leveller on the stroke of half-time.

A free kick in the Chasetown left back position was crossed over and substitute Harvey Howell, who had only been on the field five minutes, fired past Curtis Pond.

Newcastle looked stronger as the game wore on and Ryan McLean proved to be the match winner 11 minutes from time.

The Scholars never gave up trying and a succession of corners deep into stoppage time had Newcastle defending well to retain their lead.

The North Staffordshire side now move six points clear of Chasetown who remain in 18th, five points clear of the bottom two sides.

Click below to see Pamela Mullins’ pictures from the game: