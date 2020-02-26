Passengers in Lichfield have been invited to join new panels aimed at improving train services.

West Midlands Trains, which operates London Northwestern Railway services on the West Coast Main Line and West Midlands Railway on the cross city line, said the initiative was designed to help get service back on track.

The operator said that despite cancellations being down by 80% since December, there was still more work to do.

David Whitley, head of customer experience strategy at London Northwestern Railway, said:

“Our performance in the second half of last year was not good enough but now we are fully focused on making the improvements to give our customers the service they deserve. “We’ve got a new team at the top and plans for big improvements throughout 2020 and we want to hear what is most important to our passengers. “These new customer panels will help us understand what we’re getting right and where we need to rethink our approach. “We want a variety of people to join the panels so that we can make sure we are delivering a service that is right for everyone.” David Whitley, London Northwestern Railway

Passengers will be able to choose how much they want to share and how involved they want to be, with options including travel diaries, an online discussion forum, focus groups and face-to-face meetings with senior managers.

The company says it is keen to hear from a wide range of the travelling public, from daily commuters to infrequent day-trippers.

For more details and an application form visit www.lnr.uk/customer-panel. For West Midlands Railway routes visit www.wmr.uk/customer-panel.