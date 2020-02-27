Homes paying for garden waste service see fall in number of pick-ups

A councillor has defended a reduction in the number of brown bin collections across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Lichfield District Council charges residents an annual fee of £36 for the collection of garden waste.

But last year saw the number of times brown bins were picked up reduced to 23 from 26.

Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group, accused the Conservative-controlled council of short changing residents.

“Even though Staffordshire Moorlands does not charge for green waste, it only cancelled two collections during the Christmas Period whereas Lichfield District Council cancelled one collection in 2017/18, two in 2018/19 and three in 2019/20. “There was no collection – not even for Christmas tree recycling between 13th December and 7th February this time around. “At this rate there will not be a collection until March in two years’ time.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

“Conscious of the environmental impact”

But Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member responsible for recycling, said the local authority needed to make best use of resources.