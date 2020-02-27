A man who was caught with over £25,000 worth of drugs hidden in a microwave in Burntwood has been jailed.

Adrian Isherwood

Adrian Isherwood, 53, of Wardles Lane, Great Wryley, was jailed for 27 months at Stafford Crown Court after pleading guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply and possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

Police had served a warrant at his previous address on Railway Lane in Burntwood in August 2018.

A solid block of cocaine, worth just over £25,000 was discovered.

Cannabis found in the bath, over £1,100 in cash, scales and cutting agents were also found and seized by officers.

Chief Inspector Mark Smith, commander for Lichfield neighbourhood policing team, said:

“Those intending to supply drugs will be caught by our team and Isherwood is just one of many who we work hard to bring to justice. “Those involved in drugs will not be tolerated and will be brought before the courts.” Chief Inspector Mark Smith, Staffordshire Police

Isherwood was jailed for 27 months for possessing cocaine with intent to supply and nine months for possessing cannabis with intent to supply to run concurrently.