The MP for Lichfield has been appointed as the new chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for the Waterways.

Michael Fabricant was confirmed in the post at a meeting on 25th February.

The session also saw the group agree key topics to tackle over the coming months, including protecting the heritage of the waterways and restoration.

Paul Rodgers, Inland Waterways Association’s national chairman, said:

“We wholeheartedly welcomes Michael’s appointment. He fully understands the importance of the UK’s inland waterways and the ongoing need for adequate funding of the publicly owned waterways, and we look forward to working with him over the coming months and years.” Paul Rodgers, Inland Waterways Association

The Conservative MP has previously been named the Inland Waterways Association’s Parliamentarian of the Year.

Mr Fabricant said: