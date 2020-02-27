I’m sure it’s been said thousands of times, but this show should really be titled Laughalot.

From start to finish, Lichfield Operatic Society’s production of Monty Python’s Spamalot this week had audiences in stitches.

Cast, production team and back-stage crews turned this already extremely amusing show into something spectacular.

Comedic timing and an ability to make a fool of yourself are absolute musts for this show and everyone, without exception, gave us this ‘in spades’.

Headed by the brilliant Pete Beck as King Arthur with sidekick Patsy, played by the supremely talented and hilarious James Pugh, this show has just about everything you need to make you laugh out loud.

Their duet ‘I’m all alone’ will long remain in the memory!

Victoria Elliott, making her debut with the Society, was outstanding as The Lady of the Lake – her vocal range was incredible.

James Pugh as Patsy and Pete Beck as King Arthur

This show has a huge cast, all of whom played a big part in making it an outstanding production.

I must say I just loved the antics of the Knights – Adam Gregory as Sir Dennis Galahad, Adam Lacy as Sir Lancelot, Patrick Jervis as Sir Robin and Cameron Morgan as Sir Bedevere.

A welcome addition to the main characters was Dan Anketell, who played Prince Herbert and a French Taunter. Another fabulous performance.

And a special commendation for ‘Dennis’s Mother’ – I honestly didn’t realise she was a man until I looked in the programme and found it was none other than society president Bob Harrison.

For production director Chris Stanley, this was his first foray into musical direction – may it not be his last. He, along with choreographer Jessica Lambert and musical director David Easto, produced a show which was simply superb.

Thank you to all concerned for giving us all a laugh a minute in these troubled times of floods and viruses.

If you can get tickets – it runs until Saturday – I would encourage everyone to see this show. I can guarantee you’ll leave the theatre with a big smile on your face.

The society’s next production is a firm favourite, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma, in September.