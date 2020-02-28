People are being given the chance to dance – and keep fit – at a class in Lichfield.

Strictly Latin Dance Fit sessions are taking place at Curborough Community Centre from 9.45am to 10.45am every Wednesday.

They are led by Mark Farrugio and cost £5.

“These are a chance to boost your confidence, posture, body tone, social circle, mental health and much more. “No partner or dance experience is needed.” Mark Farrugia, dance instructor

For more details call 07500 588597 or visit the group’s Facebook page.