The leader of Lichfield District Council has hailed a “productive” meeting with campaigners who fought to save a Lichfield leisure centre.

Cllr Doug Pullen met with members of the Friends of Friary Grange Leisure Centre which helped force a last minute u-turn on plans to shut the facility.

The local authority instead opted to keep the site open in the short term while plans for a longer term replacement site were developed.

A task group of councillors has now been formed to help steer the project, but Cllr Pullen said his meeting was a chance to seek a broader range of views.