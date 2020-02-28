Building set to disappear from city centre map after more than half-a-century

Lichfield’s former police station will disappear from the city’s map next week.

Lichfield District Council has confirmed that demolition work on the three-floor building will start on 4th March.

It has stood for more than half-a-century, but became redundant when Staffordshire Police moved the city’s station to Eastern Avenue.

The land on Frog Lane had been earmarked for the doomed Friarsgate redevelopment, but will now be used as part of short term reconfiguration of the neighbouring Birmingham Road bus station and car park.

Internal furnishings and hazardous material has already been removed to allow for two-week project to haul the building down to begin.

Councillor Iain Eadie, cabinet member for investment, economic growth and tourism, said: