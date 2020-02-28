Folk favourites Quill are returning to Lichfield for a show at the Garrick.

The band will serve up covers and original numbers on 19th March.

The seven-piece group led by Joy Strachan-Brain will perform interpretations of hits such as Blackberry Way, Telephone Line and Flowers in the Rain.

A spokesperson said:

“A Quill set takes you on a journey through an unexpectedly wide range of powerful story telling material, the songs are delivered with imagination and lyrical beauty, all shot through with the presence and ease that only real stage craft can bring.

“It’s not easy to sum up Quill in a few words, but when you draw on deep diverse musical sources, and when long lifetimes of experience inform your stage craft and presentation, wonderfully interesting things can and do happen.

“If you are not already a fan of Quill, you will be after seeing what promises to be a superb night of music.”

Lichfield Garrick spokesperson