A fundraiser will end his latest walking challenge in Lichfield.

David Wall has been raising money for the Acorns Children’s Hospice with his bid to cover 4million steps in 12 months.

Among the routes he has walked include Birmingham city centre to Wolverhampton, as well as travelling between the five professional football grounds in the Midlands.

His latest challenge will see him hot-foot it between Coseley and Lichfield Cathedral on 7th March.

David said he hoped to raise £2,000 over the course of his challenge.

“It will be a really tough ask as I work an average eight-and-a-half-hours a day driving but I’m up for the challenge. “Acorns need to reach their £2million target to ensure the long-term delivery of their specialist children’s hospice care and to always be here for any child or family in the region who needs them. “In the last year, Acorns has supported over 870 children and more than 1,140 families, including those who are bereaved. “Anyone who could make a donation however small would be more than welcome to do so.” David Wall

David has recently passed the 1million steps milestone and will have until 1st December 2020 to cover the additional 3million he needs.

Another event in April will see him attempt to walk the 27-mile 11A bus route in Birmingham

For more details and to donate, visit David’s online fundraising page.