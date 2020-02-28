A new business is set to open its doors in Burntwood next month.

Ornate Piercing and Tattoos will be based in the former Midland Bank site at 49 High Street in Chasetown from 3rd March.

Owner Jo Webster will also be hosting a grand opening on 7th March. She said:

“For me this started as just a dream to be able to open my business in my home town and to provide a more secure financial future for myself and my two-year-old daughter. “A friend saw the advert for the building available for rent so I booked in to take a look round – and the rest is history! “After months of planning, building and lots hard work from myself and my amazing team behind the scenes, I am absolutely over the moon to announce we are opening our doors at 12pm on 3rd March. “Everyone is welcome to pop in and say hello and look around the studio from 10am and 8pm on our grand opening day on 7th March. There will also be some fizz and cakes on offer.” Jo Webster, Ornate Piercing and Tattoos

Jo will offer body piercing services at the business, where she will be joined by tattoo artists Kerry Stone and Gina Corbett.

“Both artists enjoy doing a variety of styles, they have pre drawn designs they would like to do and will also draw custom designs from your own ideas and reference material. “We also have our dreadlock specialist, Rachel Bailey, who is perfect if you’re looking for a temporary, or permanent, alternative style for your hair.” Jo Webster, Ornate Piercing and Tattoos

For more details visit www.ornatepiercingandtattoos.co.uk or call 01543 684742.