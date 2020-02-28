Organisers of a VE Day celebration in Burntwood are looking for more people to get involved.

Local clothing business Kean Styles is hoping to host a street party at Sankey’s Corner on 9th May.

They are now looking for more local organisations to help create an afternoon to remember.

A spokesperson said:

“This is a big task for just us to tackle alone and we would like this to be an event ran by the community for the community. “We would like to hear from anyone who would like to get involved, including youth groups, elderly support groups, charities, churches and local businesses. “Entertainment, choirs, sponsors, refreshments and volunteers are needed. “Stalls may also be available for local groups or businesses to take up. “To make this a real success we need support – it’s a chance to support the community.” Kean Styles spokesperson

For more information visit the Kean Styles Facebook page.