New funding will see more accessibility at Lichfield Trent Valley station.
Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said the Government had committed to spending £300,000 to provide a ramp between the London-bound platform and the rear car park.
It is the latest boost for commuters using the station – although the long-awaited lifts at the multi-level station have faced lengthy delays and are not yet open.
The Conservative MP said:
“Following the funding of two lifts – almost nearing completion – at Lichfield Trent Valley Railway station, the only obvious hindrance to disabled people gaining access to the platforms are the steps leading down from the new car park.
“To me, it seemed bizarre in the extreme to build a brand new car park and then make it disabled unfriendly. This was an incredible anomaly in this day and age.
“Following meetings I have had with West Midlands Railway who operate the station, Network Rail, and the Department of Transport, money has now been found to provide a wheelchair ramp from the car park to the platform which will not only assist wheelchair-bound passengers, but also those with children’s buggies and heavy luggage.”Michael Fabricant MP