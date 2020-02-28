New funding will see more accessibility at Lichfield Trent Valley station.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said the Government had committed to spending £300,000 to provide a ramp between the London-bound platform and the rear car park.

It is the latest boost for commuters using the station – although the long-awaited lifts at the multi-level station have faced lengthy delays and are not yet open.

The Conservative MP said:

