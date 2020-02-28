More than a third of the 20 new properties would be classified as “affordable” if scheme is given the go-ahead

A report has backed plans to build 20 new homes on a plot of land near the A38 in Streethay.

Developers have submitted a planning application to Lichfield District Council for the properties on grassland alongside the new junction at the A38 slip road opposite the new Roman Heights development.

But the decision had been called in to the planning committee due to concerns over a Section 106 funding agreement.

The report has now backed the development – provided more than a third of the properties are classified as “affordable housing in perpetuity”.

A report to the planning committee said:

“The original application was for the erection of 22 dwellings, which has been reduced to 20 dwellings following negotiations with the applicant. “The development is comprised of one bedroom apartments, two bedroom terraced houses and three bedroom terraced houses. “A total of 33 parking spaces are provided within the site.” Planning report on land in Streethay

“No unacceptable impacts on highways safety”

Other requirements would include highways works near the site and on-going maintenance of the proposed access road.

“The proposed widened vehicle access point includes a footpath to the western side which is to extend onto frontage land to connect onto a pedestrian crossing at the existing traffic lights opposite the Roman Heights development entrance. “As these works fall outside of land within the application site, this would be secured by planning obligation via a Section 106 Agreement. “The Highways Authority has confirmed that the access road serving the development would not be adopted, and would therefore be private. “However, the applicant has confirmed the driveway would be built to adoptable standards and the tracking demonstrates that a refuse vehicle can access, and turn within the site. “The applicant has indicated their preference for the driveway to be adopted. It is considered that flexibility can be built into the Section 106 Agreement to accommodate either option, and to secure a management and maintenance company if necessary. “Overall, the proposal is considered would not result in any unacceptable impacts on highways safety, or severe impacts on the road network.” Planning report on land in Streethay

The report will be heard at the planning meeting on 9th March.