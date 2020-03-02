Stage and screen star Britt Ekland says the “challenge” persuaded her to take on a role in a new production at the Lichfield Garrick.

The Cat and the Canary will be performed in the city between 9th and 14th March.

The Classic Thriller Theatre Company cast also stars Heartbeat and Emmerdale actor Mark Jordon, West End favourite Marti Webb, Minder’s Gary Webster and Coronation Street’s Tracey Shaw.

Britt Ekland will play the housekeeper in a show she admits will give audiences “a big surprise”.

“The housekeeper has been alone in this house alone for 20 years before this midnight meeting with all the assembled heirs and the solicitor. “She’s probably had quite a solitary life and had to find ways of surviving that solitude, the cold and the war. She hasn’t had any physical company, but she feels she has had spiritual company. “She’s very stern. Her job is to guard this house until the heir takes it over and that’s what she’s done for 20 years. “I haven’t been on stage since my last panto in 2013. And I was never a rep actor – I was a movie star. “I finished school when I was 17 and went to drama school for two years, then toured with a variety show and did a film in Rome. The next thing I know, I have a contract with Twentieth Century Fox and I’m sent to London. “Although I wanted to be on stage, being a movie star didn’t hold the prestige of being a good stage actor – not in Sweden where I came from. “I don’t have the background that most actors my age have, which is my main challenge on this tour.” Britt Ekland, The Cat and The Canary

Despite a glittering career, Britt admitted that she was still keen to test herself as an actress.