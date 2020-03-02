Education chiefs say more than nine out of ten children have secured a place at their first choice secondary school for September.
Families across Lichfield and Burntwood find out which schools they have been allocated today (2nd March).
Across Staffordshire, 93% of the 7,907 applications have got their first choice, with 97% getting one of their three selections.
Cllr Philip White, cabinet member for learning and skills at Staffordshire County Council, said:
“In Staffordshire we have an excellent track record of achieving well above the national average for first preferences, and for top three preferences as a whole.
“We know the admissions process can be quite daunting for a lot of parents, as we do as much as we can to make the process as easy as possible.
“Giving clear guidance, plus working with schools in Staffordshire and in neighbouring authorities, means we can allocate school places efficiently and, in the vast majority of cases, allocate parents one of their top three preferred schools.”Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council
Given the amount of new housing, and after experiencing this myself with the heavily over-subscribed Erasmus Darwin applications, I would take these figures with a pinch of salt if you’re in Burntwood. The figures here are very different and we were unable to get into this school despite being well within the catchment area.
Check here and it plainly says, “school is oversubscribed” – https://apps2.staffordshire.gov.uk/scc/schooldetails/details.aspx?Type=H&Easting=406912&Northing=308981&Results=20&SchoolMap=1&SchoolID=136886#map
Here’s the reality for those in Burntwood. A mere 81.9 % get their first preference, despite being well within the catchment area and doing well in SATs etc.
https://www.staffordshire.gov.uk/Education/Admissions-secondary/Summary-of-September-2019-admissions-to-oversubscribed-secondary-schools.aspx
Leave a comment