Education chiefs say more than nine out of ten children have secured a place at their first choice secondary school for September.

Families across Lichfield and Burntwood find out which schools they have been allocated today (2nd March).

Across Staffordshire, 93% of the 7,907 applications have got their first choice, with 97% getting one of their three selections.

Cllr Philip White, cabinet member for learning and skills at Staffordshire County Council, said: