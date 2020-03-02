Clean-up crews are working to remove a pile of rubbish dumped across a road in Hopwas.

A team from Lichfield District Council is tackling the illegal fly-tipping from Dunstall Lane.

Items including a fridge-freezer, buckets, bin bags, carpet, rubble and a bin full of human waste have left the road blocked.

Councillor Liz Little, cabinet member for recycling and leisure, said:

“Fly-tipping is a criminal offence that is both unsightly and expensive to clear up. We’re looking for evidence of who dumped the truck-load of waste, and if we can identify them we will seek to prosecute.

“We’re also taking this opportunity to remind local residents and businesses that they need to check the documentation of any contractors they intend to use to dispose of their waste. This is because the responsibility or ‘duty of care’ is on the employer of the contractor, so you could be fined if someone you use to do your gardening, building works or house clearance, then goes on to illegally dump any of your waste.”

Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council