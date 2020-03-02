Passengers travelling to and from Lichfield on the West Coast Main Line are facing major delays.
Services are being severely delayed due to a land slip between Crewe and Liverpool.
The incident happened yesterday (1st March) with passengers warned the disruption could last for several days.
Tim Shoveller, managing director for Network Rail’s North West and Central region, said:
“Sorry to all passengers affected by this emergency line closure.
“Safety is our priority and the seriousness of this landslip means we’ve had no choice but to close one line at Dutton Viaduct.
“Our engineers will be working round the clock to make railway safe again for passengers.
“I’d urge anyone travelling on the West Coast Main Line to check before they travel over the next few days as major disruption is expected.
“I thank people for their patience while we work as hard as we can to get the railway open again.”Tim Shoveller, Network Rail