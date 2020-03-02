A photography event at the National Memorial Arboretum will help lift the winter gloom, organisers say.

Lichfield Camera Club is hosting the showcase of work by David Noton on 7th March.

The photographer has won acclaim for his travel and landscape images.

The event in Alrewas will use photos, videos, satellite technology and music to narrate the exhibition.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Camera Club said:

“The show will obviously be of great interest to anyone interested in photography but will also appeal to a much wider audience. “Anyone interested in travel, nature, geography and the environment will enjoy a truly memorable experience.” Lichfield Camera Club spokesperson

The event starts at 7.30pm and can be booked at www.ticketsource.co.uk/lichfield-camera-club or by phoning 0333 666 3366.