Young stars return with haul of medals

Lichfield Swimming Club has enjoyed one of its best ever results in this year’s Staffordshire county championships.

A record number of youngsters from the Friary Grange Leisure Centre-based club got times fast enough to qualify for the prestigious event which took place at Stafford Leisure Centre.

A total of 31 swimmers took part in 37 different events – and scooped 12 golds, 19 silver and 12 bronze medals in age group finals against the best competitors in Staffordshire.

In the tough junior championships the club won eight silvers and four bronze medals and at senior level Bryony Stephenson won silver in the 200 breaststroke final – which saw four Lichfield swimmers including Bryony – Penelope Hurst, Poppy Spanner and Lily Spanner get there – a real achievement.

Club chair Steve Rennals said:

“It was great to see so many swimmers – a record number – representing the club across six days of competition. “To achieve the qualifying times takes hard work and dedication so everyone should all be proud of themselves for getting there. “Thanks to all the coaches, chaperones and volunteers who gave up their time to help support the club throughout the championships.” Steve Rennals, Lichfield Swimming Club

Bryony Stephenson broke the all time Staffordshire Championship record for 15-year-old girls in the 100 breaststroke, and 10-year-old Reuben Hubinger is the youngest swimmer in club history to get a time fast enough to qualify for the regional finals.

Olivia Hann got her first gold and first regional time in 200 back.