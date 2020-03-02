Poetry, music and dance are being brought together for a show in Lichfield.

Lichfield Arts will welcome the likes of the Redemption Brothers, former Staffordshire Poet Laureate Emily Rose Galvin, musicians from the Friary School and members of Bojangles Dance School for the Plug and Play event on 28th March.

A Lichfield Arts spokesman said they were delighted to be bringing different art forms together.

“As well as our work with national bands, Lichfield Arts is also very proud of the work we do supporting and celebrating local talents. “The Redemption Brothers are a fun, entertaining act, blending humour with serious musicianship, and Emily Rose Galvin is a leading light on the Staffordshire spoken word scene. “Add in performances from Bojangles Dance School, musicians and singers from the Friary School, as well as local performers and this will be an unmissable evening.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Performers can still apply for a short slot at the event by emailing links to their work to Info@lichfieldarts.org.uk.

Tickets are £5 and can be booked at www.lichfieldarts.org.uk or by calling 01543 262223.