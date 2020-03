Performing arts students in Burntwood are celebrating after the success of their latest show.

Members of the Momo Academy took to the stage for their production of Alice in Wonderland Jr.

Drama teacher Nicola Morris paid tribute to her students.

“The show was a great success and everyone had a fantastic time.” Nicola Morris, Momo Academy

Nicola also confirmed that the academy would be expanding after Easter due to an increased demand for spaces.

For more details visit www.momoacademy.co.uk.