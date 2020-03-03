Drivers in Lichfield are facing delays on the A38 in Lichfield after a lorry fire closed the carriageway.

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning (3rd March).

Highways England confirmed the southbound carriageway remains closed this morning while repairs are carried out.

“We have resources deployed working hard to restore normal conditions as soon as possible. “For traffic approaching the closure locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and may potentially have to re-route your journey.” Highways England spokesperson

It is the latest disruption to hit the A38 after major flooding led to a closure over a number of days during recent storms.