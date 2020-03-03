The Education Secretary says funding for schools in Lichfield and Burntwood is making “a real difference”.
Gavin Williamson made his comments after being questioned by Michael Fabricant MP in the House of Commons.
The Conservative MP for Lichfield said Staffordshire had been “right at the bottom of the pool” in terms of funding for pupils.
But Mr Williamson said the Government was committed to improving funding levels.
“Schools are enjoying an 8.2% cash increase, as well as an over 5% increase in the constituency of Lichfield.
“This is certainly something very much to be welcomed, and it’s making a real difference.
“What we are seeing is not just extra money going in, but in terms of the money that we are investing in terms of teacher quality, teacher training, and making sure that the basic starting salary of new teachers is going to be increased to £30,000, making it one of the most competitive graduate packages out there in the marketplace, attracting the very best into the profession.”Gavin Williamson, Education Secretary
If the work you are doing is vocational and you have the suitable personality the chances are you will prove to be very successful and worthwhile. The ‘human’ aspect of public services are often overlooked. Of recent years there has been a plethora of new style degrees. For the provenance of such you should refer to the education act of the nineteen sixties. This has increased the qualification for many types of work; teaching and nursing amongst them. It would be nice to think this has improved overall quality but I have my doubts. More attractive salaries might not bring the ‘very best’ into a profession. A more mercenary motive might be implied.
With the advent of academy schools my cynical disposition fears that where the money end up is the prime consideration.
I am not sure that in 2020 80% of schools in England will get less funding in real terms – per pupil – than they did in 2015 is much of a good news story.
The spend per pupil will still be very low in Staffordshire. As I understand it, during 20/21 we’ll still very near the bottom of the pool at 127th out of 149 education authorities.
Michael Fabricant appears to have been complaining about this problem since 2003 (possibly longer) to no effect whatsoever.
Does he have ANY influence as an MP?
I note he is currently listed as a member of only one select committee, one concerned with “the services provided for Members, their staff and visitors by the House of Commons Services”. So, basically caretaking, cleaning and catering! I think that might be the measure of his influence at Westminster.
Lichfield needs a young, intelligent, energetic, sensible MP who can actually influence the government to the benefit of constituents.
