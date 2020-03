Free advice is on offer at an event in Lichfield for people who may have hearing problems.

The Hub at St Mary’s in the Market Square will host a workshop with Action on Hearing Loss between 10.30am and 1pm on 10th March.

The session will feature information from local community groups including Talking News for the Blind, Beacon Vision and MHA Live at Home Scheme.

For more information, call 07960 407595 or email gill.wyatt@hearingloss.org.uk.