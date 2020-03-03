Passengers are being warned disruption to services through Lichfield on the West Coast Main Line are set to continue for another day.
A land slip near Runcorn has forced Network Rail to close part of the line since the weekend.
Train operator London Northwestern Railway said rail replacement will continue to run today (3rd March), with ticket acceptance in operation on “reasonable routes”.
“Network Rail engineers have reported that hundreds of tonnes of rock will be used to reinforce the embankment where the earth has slipped.
“If the strengthening work proves successful, it is hoped lines can reopen to trains by Wednesday.
“When the line does reopen, it is likely a temporary speed limit will be put in place while engineers carefully monitor the location.”London Northwestern Railway spokesperson