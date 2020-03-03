Dementia charities have benefited from a charity film night in Burntwood.

Held at St Anne’s the event was organised by Burntwood Town Council’s chairman, Cllr Di Evans.

It featured classic cinema featuring Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire.

“I am very grateful to St Anne’s for hosting the event and to the people who came along to support it.

“Dementia is a terrible illness for the patient and their carers and to this end Burntwood Town Council is working on becoming a dementia-friendly town.

“Councillors have received some training so that they are aware of what the disease entails and how we can support sufferers in our community.”

Cllr Di Evans, Burntwood Town Council