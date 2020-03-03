People will be able to keep in shape when new outdoor gym equipment is installed in Lichfield.

Lichfield District Council has confirmed the work at Shortbutts Park will begin in March.

The exercise station will feature magnetic bells, a stretch station, balance unit, flex wheel, sit to stand station and an exercise bike.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for recycling and leisure, said:

“I am really pleased the outdoor exercise station will be launched in Shortbutts Park soon. “It will be a useful addition to the park, and I am sure lots of our park visitors will enjoy the chance to take part in gentle exercise that will improve their health, fitness and mobility.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

The council will celebrate the opening with a free event featuring demonstrations from gym instructors from 11am to 2pm on 28th March.