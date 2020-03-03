Police in Lichfield and Burntwood could soon be armed with upgraded tasers.

Staffordshire Police has confirmed it will invest in the new upgraded X2 double shot for the 350 specially-trained officers across the county.

The new weapon can fire twice before requiring a reload, will also automatically trigger body-worn cameras to capture evidence.

Although the force currently has one of the highest proportion of taser-trained officers in the UK, it says there are currently no plans to routinely arm all members of the police.

At present those who are trained in Staffordshire’s ranks take up the opportunity on a voluntary basis.

Deputy Chief Constable Emma Barnett said:

“Taser is an important tactical option for officers when needed and the force’s decision to invest in upgrading the existing equipment from the current single shot to the new advanced X2 double shot model will offer improved protection for officers and the public they are working to keep safe. “Officer safety is a priority and assaults on police officers are never acceptable. We need to be able to protect those officers while they carry out their duty and provide welfare and support to our staff who are injured.” Emma Barnett, Staffordshire Police

Figures from the force reveal that in 2019, tasers were deployed 209 times across the county, but were only fired 15 times.

Staffordshire has also seen an 11.4% fall in the number of assaults on officers and staff over the past year, with chair of Staffordshire Police Federation, Sergeant Phil Jones, saying the taser was a factor in the decrease.