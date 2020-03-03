The way bookings are handled for the sports hall and all-weather pitch at a Lichfield leisure Centre is changing.

The Friary School is set to take over the running of both elements at Friary Grange Leisure Centre as part of an agreement to keep the site open.

The facility was saved after a public campaign forced a last minute u-turn by councillors who had originally planned to shut the site from April this year.

Lichfield District Council has now pledged £695,000 to keep the centre open in the short term while a long-term plan for a new facility is developed.

But with the school taking over some elements, the way bookings are made by clubs and other users is changing from 1st May.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for recycling and leisure, said:

“We are committed to keeping Friary Grange Leisure Centre open and are working to secure the long-term future for sport and leisure provision in Lichfield.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

Operator Freedom Leisure will be contacting affected customers to discuss how bookings can be made in future.

Bookings for the sports hall or all-weather pitch from may can be made by emailing lettings@friaryschool.co.uk or calling 01543 267400.