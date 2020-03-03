A unique collection of work by artist Michael Gilbery is being sold at auction in Lichfield.

The portrait artist, who died in 2000, gained recognition in 1930 when a picture he created of his father was hung in the Royal Academy.

The collection will go under the hammer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 24th and 25th March.

His family, who are selling the items, say they are unsure why so many works were left uncompleted.

Roger Bilder, whose twice-widowed mother was married by Gilbery, described the artist as “a delightful man”.

“I honestly don’t know why he left so many pictures unfinished. Perhaps because so many of them were portraits and the sitter pulled out? It is something of a mystery.” Roger Bilder

“An exceptional talent”

David Fergus, modern pictures specialist at Richard Winterton Auctioneers, said the collection followed Gilbery’s career.

One of Michael Gilbery’s artworks

“It’s not often you get the chance to see the whole range of an artist’s work from art school to accomplished professional artist. “It was obvious from a young age that he was an exceptional talent – there’s real a flair and the detail is extraordinary. “This collection includes the whole gamut of portrait styles and fashion from the late 1930s to the early 1970s – it’s a social document as well as a personal one of an artist. “There’s also a collection of landscapes which he appeared to have done as a hobby throughout his travels through Europe. “One painting in particular, I referenced the internet to confirm the spelling and was surprised to see from a recent photo that the village is unchanged today apart from the addition of a street sign – that’s the only difference.” David Fergus, Richard Winterton Auctioneers

The collection is being sold across 40 lots with estimates ranging from £30 to £40 up to £200.

For more details visit www.richardwinterton.co.uk.