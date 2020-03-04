Chasetown FC picked up a valuable point at Carlton Town – but were left feeling they may have left with more.

After two consecutive away games, The Scholars have picked up a vital four points in their attempts to move away from the bottom reaches of the league.

But this could easily have been three points after Chasetown dominated the first half and probably should have had more to show for their dominance.

Alex Melbourne went close with a long range effort early on and then Liam Kirton almost teed up George Cater, who got the faintest of touches, while any solid touch would have led to the opening goal.

It was no surprise when the Scholars took the lead.

Oli Hayward swung over the cross which Kirton headed goalwards and the ball seemed to take an age to go past keeper Jack Steggles – one that the Carlton stopper would have hoped he could have kept out.

It was almost 2-0 when Ryan Wynter’s bullet header was somehow kept from crossing the line by some desperate defending.

Carlton levelled against the run of play before half time. Chasetown gave the ball away in midfield and Tyler Blake was adjudged to have beaten the offside trap to level.

The Scholars regained the lead with a thumping effort outside the box from Jack Langston with the away supporters hoping that would light the touch paper to go on and win the game.

Regrettably, it just stoked up the home side and Carlton levelled again with Blake as the hosts started to show why they were in the top reaches of the league.

By the end, Chasetown were clinging on – and with two away games still to come in the next seven days, boss Mark Swann will be delighted to have four points on the board from these last two fixtures.