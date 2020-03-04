More than 150 domestic abuse victims have been supported by a service during the past year, figures have revealed.

New Era, which was designed to offer specialist support to those seeking help, is run by Victim Support and the Reducing Reoffending Partnership.

It has so far worked with 2,867 victims across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent since it was set up in October 2018, with 158 of those being from the Lichfield area.

The organisation has also worked with 12 perpetrators of domestic abuse in the area too.

Their figures also reveal that across the county 55% of those supported were aged between 25 and 44, with 83% of enquiries and referrals being related to women.

Mickey Hemmings, New Era’s acting head of service, said:

“Our figures show how domestic abuse can affect anyone and what a complex issue it can be. “We’re pleased that so many Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent residents have had the courage to seek help from New Era, but we still have more to do if we’re to break the cycle of domestic abuse. “Our focus remains on not only providing the immediate support that people need through our range of services, but also on raising awareness about healthy relationships and domestic abuse through a wide variety of community activities.” Mickey Hemmings, New Era

Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, added: