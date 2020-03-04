Children will be given the chance to take part in a series of music workshops at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The Alrewas centre for remembrance is teaming up with the BBC Teach Bring the Noise campaign to put on workshops aimed at youngster aged between 5 and 10.

They will take part in a morning of musical activities to introduce them to basic techniques and help them learn and rehearse two songs.

At the end of each workshop, the groups will perform their songs for visitors to the arboretum.

All children who participate in the workshops will also be invited to form the inaugural National Memorial Arboretum Children’s Choir which will be performing on 8th May alongside the Lichfield Sinfonia orchestra.

Joanne Dodds, family activities and learning officer at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for young people to embrace music and the important role it plays in celebrations. “These fun and interactive workshops will allow them to develop skills and equip them with an understanding of the fundamentals of music. “We can’t wait to hear the National Memorial Arboretum Children’s Choir make their debut performance at our VE Day commemorations on 8th May.” Joanne Dodds, National Memorial Arboretum

“The fun that music-making can bring”

The workshops will take place at the National Memorial Arboretum from 10am to 12.30pm on 7th, 9th, 15th and 16th April.

Participants do not need any previous musical or singing experience.

Helen Foulkes, head of BBC Education, said:

“BBC Teach Bring the Noise is delighted to collaborate with the National Memorial Arboretum in marking VE Day. “Through the series of planned workshops using two of our bespoke campaign songs, we are supporting children as they learn new music skills, and experience the fun that music-making can bring. “Transforming lives through education has always been the mission of BBC Education and what better way to highlight the benefits of music education than with a powerful performance at the Arboretum, led by children.” Helen Foulkes, BBC Education

To secure a place at one of the workshops call 01283 245 100 or visit the arboretum website.