Families of Lichfield war heroes are being sought as part of plans to name new roads after them.

Twenty-three men who fought in World War One and World War Two are set to be honoured as part of a new housing development at Deanslade Farm.

Lichfield City Council has proposed the idea to Lichfield District Council, who is now seeking permission from relatives.

Councillor Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for customer services and innovation, said:

“We were pleased to accept Lichfield City Council’s suggestion to name these new roads in honour of the 23 local men who lost their lives fighting for their country in the First and Second World Wars. “As part of the street naming process, we need to give any relatives the opportunity to tell us if they would rather the names are not used. So, if you are a descendant of any of the men whose names have been chosen, please get in touch to tell us if you give your consent.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

The names of the men who served in the First World War are:

A Allsopp

GA Barlow

RG Bridgeman

CT Carthy

VJ Dixon

JE Espin

EJ Gallimore

G Gallimore

J Gilliver

JH Gilliver

E Hall

G Insley

GA Lowther

W Mason

W Neville

WH Osborne

HS Raby

TH Wilkinson.

The names of the men who served in the Second World War are:

P Clews

DH Gee

JW Hall

CH Shipley

WA Shipley.

Families of the men can contact Katie Badger by emailing addresses@lichfielddc.gov.uk or calling 01543 308763 by 5pm on 20th March.