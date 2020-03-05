Unsung heroes from across the Diocese of Lichfield have been honoured for the service.
The Bishop of Lichfield, the Right Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, awarded to the St Chad’s Medal to a number of lay people.
The recipients – Geoffrey Brown, Lynne Mills, Jean Myatt and Liz Jermy – were presented with the award at Lichfield Cathedral.
Their contributions include voluntary work with children, charities and community groups as well as many hours spent serving local churches.
Bishop Michael said:
“Lay people are often the unseen heroes who keep churches and communities running on a daily basis across the Diocese of Lichfield.
“The St Chad’s Medal is one way of recognising their tireless service while encouraging more people to follow Christ in the footsteps of St Chad, partnering with others in their communities to seek the common good.
“As this annual event becomes further established, I would love to receive more nominations from across our diocese.”The Right Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, Bishop of Lichfield