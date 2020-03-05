Unsung heroes from across the Diocese of Lichfield have been honoured for the service.

The Bishop of Lichfield, the Right Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, awarded to the St Chad’s Medal to a number of lay people.

The recipients – Geoffrey Brown, Lynne Mills, Jean Myatt and Liz Jermy – were presented with the award at Lichfield Cathedral.

Their contributions include voluntary work with children, charities and community groups as well as many hours spent serving local churches.

Bishop Michael said: