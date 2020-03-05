Small businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to apply for grants to help their companies grow.

Lichfield District Council’s small business grants scheme has handed out more than £33,000 to local firms and is now inviting more to apply for between £500 and £1,500.

A maximum of half of the cost of the total project can be applied for, with applicants needing to outline their business expansion plan, how the grant will help achieve this, and how the money will be used to support business growth and create jobs.

Successful companies also receive 12 hours of free business support from Enterprise for Success programme, which includes a two-day start-up masterclass.

Since the scheme started in 2018, there have been 29 successful applications from a range of sectors including marketing, recruitment, commercial cleaning and health. Other businesses which have been successful include a zero waste shop, a dog groomer and a cake maker.

Laura Sutton, owner of The Cake Spa, a local bakery that specialises in celebration cakes and cupcake decorating classes for children and adults, received a grant of £1,500 to cover equipment and marketing material.

The Cake Spa

“Without the grant I would not have been able to fund the cost of the equipment to help my business thrive. The grant has allowed me to host classes so more people in the district can enjoy making and decorating cakes! “If finance is holding you back from growing a particular part of your business, the grant can really help you. “It can also help with the general start-up costs of your business too. Obviously you have to invest yourself too, but the extra funding really does boost your business capabilities.” Laura Sutton, The Cake Spa

The deadline to apply for the current round of small business grants is 5pm on 29th May.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member for investment, economic growth and tourism, said:

“It’s great to see businesses such as The Cake Spa benefitting from one of our small business grants. It shows that even a relatively small amount of money can make a big difference to a business. “We have £5,000 available in this latest round to invest in local businesses and start-ups. I urge anyone wanting to get ahead to apply for a cash boost to help their business grow, which in turn will deliver economic growth and jobs for our district.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

The scheme is open to small businesses based in Lichfield district with up to ten employees that have been trading for no more than three years.

It is also open to residents who are planning to open a business in the district.

To register your interest in applying for funding and to find out more about the process, contact Jonathan Percival by emailing jonathan.percival@lichfielddc.gov.uk or calling 01543 308149.