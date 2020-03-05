Health bosses have confirmed two people in Staffordshire have tested positive for coronavirus.

Public Health England said both residents had tested positive for COVID-19, but gave no details about where they are based.

They added that there was “no significant risk” to others across the county and said they were contacting those who had been in close proximity with the two individuals.

Katie Spence, deputy director for gealth protection at Public Health England West Midlands, said:

“We are contacting people who had close contact with two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Staffordshire. “We‘re working closely with local NHS colleagues as well as Staffordshire County Council to manage the situation and help reduce the risk of further cases. “Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed case. “This tried and tested method will ensure we are able to minimise any risk to them and the wider public.” Katie Spence, Public Health England

“We fully anticipate an increase in numbers”

Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director of health and care, insisted preparations were already in place with the expectation the virus would reach the region.

But he added that further cases were now likely to develop.