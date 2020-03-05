Health bosses have confirmed two people in Staffordshire have tested positive for coronavirus.
Public Health England said both residents had tested positive for COVID-19, but gave no details about where they are based.
They added that there was “no significant risk” to others across the county and said they were contacting those who had been in close proximity with the two individuals.
Katie Spence, deputy director for gealth protection at Public Health England West Midlands, said:
“We are contacting people who had close contact with two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Staffordshire.
“We‘re working closely with local NHS colleagues as well as Staffordshire County Council to manage the situation and help reduce the risk of further cases.
“Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed case.
“This tried and tested method will ensure we are able to minimise any risk to them and the wider public.”Katie Spence, Public Health England
“We fully anticipate an increase in numbers”
Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director of health and care, insisted preparations were already in place with the expectation the virus would reach the region.
But he added that further cases were now likely to develop.
“These new cases of coronavirus are nothing unexpected.
“We fully anticipate an increase in numbers which is why our services have planned for, and are ready, for this situation.
“I’d like to reassure people that the risk to the general public remains low and Staffordshire County Council is working with health colleagues to do everything we can to stop the virus spreading and ensure the people of Staffordshire are protected.
“For the vast majority of people in Staffordshire it is very much business as usual and the easiest and most effective way to stop the virus spreading is to follow good basic hygiene.”Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council