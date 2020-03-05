The 2020 Visit Lichfield tourism guide has been launched.

The booklet highlights attractions across the city and the wider district, as well as promoting events such as the Lichfield Festival and the Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park.

The guide also offers a map of the city and a brief history of Lichfield.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member for investment, economic growth and tourism, said:

“Our Visit Lichfield 2020 guide is a valuable resource for anyone wanting to discover all the district has to offer and will help us to put the district on the map as a brilliant visitor destination. “From places to eat, drink and shop, to our packed events calendar, Lichfield district has something for everyone.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

The Visit Lichfield guide can be downloaded online or picked up a venues across the region.