Passengers left stranded following the collapse of Flybe are being offered free rail travel to help them get home.

The airline, which operates from airports across the UK including Birmingham, went into administration last night (4th March).

With all flights now cancelled, passengers and crew face being left unable to travel home.

West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway, which operate routes through Lichfield stations, say they will be offering free travel if they show their booking confirmation of proof of employment with Flybe to members of the train crew.

The agreement will be in place until 11th March.

Andy Camp, commercial director for the train operators, said: