A new campaign is urging people in Lichfield and Burntwood to remember to recycle plastic bottles.

Figures from Staffordshire County Council reveal that four in 10 bottles used in the county are still being thrown out with general rubbish.

The new Plastic Bottles: Recylce One and All campaign is aiming to remind residents not to send them to landfill.

Cllr Mark Winnington, cabinet member for economic growth at Staffordshire County Council said:

“Last year in Staffordshire we declared a climate change emergency and made it our priority to protect our environment and reduce our carbon footprint. “This campaign marks an important step in us addressing key climate issues by reducing waste and boosting recycling. While the target is ambitious, it’s important that we all do our bit, and it will be more than achievable with residents’ support. “It’s a small action for each of us, but together it makes a big difference.” Cllr Mark Winnington, Staffordshire County Council

As well as general recycling information, the campaign will also highlight how plastic bottles are being transformed into items such as traffic cones and park benches.