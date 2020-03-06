An initiative to protect the welfare of police dogs has been welcomed by Staffordshire’s Crime Commissioner.

The new Dog Welfare Scheme has been implemented across the county to help ensure the animals are being appropriately cared for.

There are currently four volunteers who are being supported by animal welfare organisations to carry out unannounced visits to police training facilities.

They will also be examine the conditions under which Staffordshire Police’s dogs are transported and housed.

Matthew Ellis, Staffordshire’s Commissioner for Police, Fire and Rescue and Crime, said:

Police dog Emma with Matthew Ellis and the new welfare volunteers

“Police dogs are not only incredible and beautiful animals but are also there to protect and serve the public. “They aren’t just another piece of police kit – they feel pain, they have emotions and above all they display incredible loyalty in the line of duty. “It is absolutely right there are checks in place to ensure the appropriate care standards and welfare of the dogs is maintained and they are being treated with the respect they deserve.” Matthew Ellis

Volunteers have undertaken training delivered by The Dog’s Trust, Staffordshire Police Dog’s Unit and a vet representative.

Pak Alker, one of the community volunteers, said: