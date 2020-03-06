A Lichfield toy shop is urging families to donate books for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The Entertainer launched The Big Book Rehoming scheme to mark World Book Day yesterday (5th March).

It comes after research revealed one in 11 children from disadvantaged homes do not own a book.

The new initiative has been launched in partnership with the Salvation Army and invites people to donate unwanted children’s books.

Gary Grant, founder and executive chairman of The Entertainer, said:

“Knowledge and education are fundamental building blocks for life and missing out on having books to read can take away the freedom and imagination reading can inspire. “We’re proud to be helping to rehome books with children who need them while continuing to support the work of The Salvation Army.” Gary Grant, The Entertainer

The books donated to the store in the Three Spires Shopping Centre will help to support The Salvation Army and its services, providing assistance to vulnerable people which can include parent and toddler groups and disadvantaged families.

Kirk Bradley, head of corporate partnerships of The Salvation Army Trading Company added:

“Donations from members of the public help The Salvation Army in continuing to provide practical and emotional support to vulnerable people in the UK. This is another vital campaign which benefits those who need it most and we are overjoyed to be taking part”. Kirk Bradley, The Salvation Army

The Big Book Rehoming will run until 14th March in the company’s stores across the UK.