People are being invited to find out more about how to get involved in a production of Hamlet in Lichfield.

Shakespeare in the Park will bring the performances to Maple Hayes Hall from 17th to 20th June.

An open meeting is being held at The Hub at St Mary’s in the Market Square from 7pm on 25th March.

The session will be a chance to find out more about the performances and learn about how to get involved in the production.

For more details follow the Shakespeare in the Park twitter account.